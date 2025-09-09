Hospitality leaders urge sector to proceed with caution at annual outlook breakfast

By
-
R.I. HOSPITALITY ASSOCIATION CEO and president Farouk Rajab said business owners will need to be cautious of matching revenues with expenses in 2026 during Tuesday’s 22nd annual Economic Outlook Breakfast. /PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS PHOTO/ CHRIS ALLEN

WARWICK – Hotel and restaurant owners will need to balance opportunity with caution in 2026, said National Restaurant Association’s Chief Economist Chad Moutray during the R.I. Hospitality Association’s 22nd annual Economic Outlook Breakfast Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick.  Moutray said consumers are becoming increasingly anxious about discretionary spending while at the same time restaurant

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

September Is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: An Expert Conversation on Breaking the Stigma and Saving Lives

As September ushers in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Urologists John Heffernan, MD, and Katelyn Johnson,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display