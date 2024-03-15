Hot wieners have a long history in Olneyville

Hot wieners from the New York System shop in the Olneyville section of Providence are their own food group.
Greg Stevens, who co-owns the iconic restaurant, which is registered with the state as Olneyville New York Systems Inc., with his sister Stephanie Stevens Turini, thinks that’s a good way to put it. They are third-generation family members of the hot dog maker who operated the original New York System restaurant beginning in 1927 in the Smith Hill neighborhood of Providence.
“We sell the spice – you can buy it in any market in Rhode Island – we sell the actual spice that we use to season the meat,” Greg Stevens said. “It’s [similar to] a chili powder with other added spices to it. When you put all the ingredients together, this is what makes Rhode Island-style hot wieners.”
The comparison is made to hot dogs in other locales, from Coney Island in New York to Chicago, but most of their distinctions are in the toppings. In Rhode Island, Stevens says it starts with a sausage maker in Johnston. The hot dogs are made with beef, pork and veal in a natural casing, which is a sausage casing, and they come linked together.
“We cut them every day,” Stevens said.
The bun is a side-loading bun that is steamed. Next, the meat sauce is applied, and then fresh onion.
“Every day, we chop onions,” Stevens said. “They have to be fresh, then we salt with celery salt.”
FAMILY TRADITION: Greg Stevens and his sister Stephanie Stevens Turini are the co-owners of the New York System restaurant in the Olneyville section of Providence, famous for its hot wieners.
So, the big question is, what is the connection with New York and why the New York System?
“Well, that’s a great question and I get asked that all the time,” Stevens said. “My sister and I are Greek. A lot of the Greek immigrants came through Ellis Island and settled in Brooklyn, which includes Coney Island. The Greeks initially settled there and then they branched out all over the country. You will find Coney Island-style hot dogs all over the country. Some call themselves ‘Coney Island System.’ ”
Everybody who has come in for hot wieners, from Guy Fieri on down, has asked, “Why New York System?”
The true origin is not really known. The operating principle, Stevens believes, is in the Coney Island spots all over the country, which identify the “New York way” of turning out the little dogs, the “New York system.”
There was a recent social media rumor that the original New York System shop in Smith Hill was having some operating difficulties and was in danger of closing. It is not the case. The proprietor who took over that location on Smith Street made news in February when his business difficulties were publicized. Around the same time, Weiner Genie in Lincoln closed its doors permanently after 47 years in business.
Stevens was upset over the news, even though his restaurant is a separate business.
“I was really upset about seeing [the news] because [Smith Street] is the original,” Stevens said. “You know, times change, neighborhoods change. I’m 64. I’ve been there since I was a kid aged 14. I’ve been there 50 years. You know, my dad worked really hard. My greatest goal is to keep everything the same – don’t change.”
The Olneyville New York System is located at 18 Plainfield St. in Providence. In 1981, another location opened in Cranston at 1012 Reservoir Ave. The business was named by the James Beard Foundation as an American classic in 2014.
What is the highest compliment Stevens can receive?
“When people come in and they say, ‘Well, I haven’t been here in years and years. I haven’t had these in a long time.’ They try it and [say it is] ‘like I remember!’ ”
