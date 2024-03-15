Hotel amenities in high-end homes are reaching new heights

The residential real estate market has a case of “amenity creep,” a term historically used to describe the hotel and resort industry’s desire to keep up with the competition’s accommodations. Now, it is being increasingly applied to the creature comforts found in homes. The most recent “Luxury Outlook Report” from Sotheby’s International Realty said the demand for amenities such as infrared sauna suites, cocktail bars and plunge pools will be one of the top real estate trends in 2024. Taking cues from upscale hotels, luxury homes, short-term vacation homes and pricey condo complexes are offering more fancy features in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Shane O’Rourke, marketing director at Middletown-based JPS Construction & Design Inc., which does new home construction, renovations and remodeling. O’Rourke says the requests for these niceties have been trending upward in recent years. “A lot of people during initial travel restrictions were trying to animate their homes by adding renovation projects to make them more palatable,” he said. “They couldn’t get that [vacation] experience and so were trying to bring it home to themselves.” And it’s not just new home builds. Since interest rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage remain high and inventory is stagnant, many homeowners are staying put and adding things such as wellness rooms, bar lounges, saunas and even putting greens rather than trading up for homes with extra amenities. Hot spots for these types of projects are still coastal communities in Newport County and Washington County, where homeowners have always been “more aggressive” with their spending, says O’Rourke, who has also seen hotel-like amenities added to homes in more-urban areas from Providence to Boston. The amenities that are being added in the greatest numbers include indoor spas and home gyms, O’Rourke says. Also on the rise are elevators, which can run into the tens of thousands of dollars to install depending on the size and design, O’Rourke says. Allie Readyhough Shore, a broker associate with the Mott & Chace ­Sotheby’s International Realty office in Narragansett, has watched this trend take off. The growth of short-term rentals has trained homebuyers to want the elements of vacation properties they have visited and transfer them home to be enjoyed year-round. Shore has gotten into the game herself, recently renovating a rental apartment with her father-in-law into an “Airbnb-style” residence in South Kingstown. “During COVID a lot of people took advantage of Airbnbs when they traveled. And now many are still able to work remotely,” she said. “They are still ready to settle down and find their home but want that luxury an Airbnb can provide.” Shore also says that many out-of-state buyers, coming from cities with condominium complexes where these types of amenities are commonplace, aren’t ready to give them up. Her clientele increasingly views resort-style features as necessary as bathrooms and kitchens and are willing to invest more time in their primary residence rather than their secondary homes. “It’s becoming more about having these things close by instead of having to go elsewhere. Or looking for homes with the potential to add amenities in the future to make it exactly what you want it to be,” she said. “They are wanting those extra amenities to enjoy.” Most of these transactions are all-cash bidding wars, which have spiked dramatically given the lack of homes on the market. “When you are in multiple-offer situations, it’s about competition,” she said. “And to be competitive, cash is king.” And it’s not just wealthy young professionals. Families are also growing more accustomed to wanting fancy family entertainment rooms with pool tables, golf simulators and home cinemas. Homeowners don’t limit the amenities to the interiors. Radek Molenda, founder of Turf Masters Inc. in Johnston, says additions such as water features, including ponds and water slides, continue to be in high demand. The company even builds outdoor putting greens. One amenity noticeably growing in popularity is synthetic turf to replace traditional grass lawns, which reduces maintenance costs. “And you don’t have to worry about adding pesticides and fertilizer,” he said. Tyler Shepherd, co-owner of ­Verdure Saunas LLC in Providence, says part of the trend is a result of the state’s aging population. Many are looking at current interest rates and opting to feather their nests where they are rather than downsizing or moving South. What started as a small custom shop crafting artisan saunas has grown into a large-scale operation with a manufacturing partner to cut costs and keep pace with demand. “The first one we built from scratch with boards and studs. That was on the tail end of the pandemic,” he said. With costs rising since then, “everyone is getting more price conscious and tightening their belts,” Shepherd said. “But [baby] boomers have the disposable income and are at home more as it is. There is less incentive to downsize when you are paying an interest rate we haven’t seen in two decades. So, people are putting their money elsewhere. It’s safe and there is an element of certainty there. You want to be comfortable.”