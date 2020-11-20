Hotel industry has been desolated, but some are betting on big rebound

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

In a normal year, early November is a shoulder season in Newport. Christopher Bicho, who owns six leisure-market hotels in the coastal area, would be looking at bookings filling his rooms to 90% occupancy, particularly on weekends. This year, he’s managing a crisis. Three of his boutique hotels will go into hibernation soon, closed for…