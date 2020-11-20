Hotel industry has been desolated, but some are betting on big rebound

By
-
STANDING READY: Outside Hammetts Hotel in Newport are, from left, General Manager Randi Milewski, Colin Kane and Sam Bradner, two of the hotel owners, and Sarah Eustis, CEO of the Main Street Hospitality Group, the company handling the hotel’s management. The hotel opened in June amid the uncertainty of the pandemic. / PBN PHOTO/KATE WHITNEY LUCEY
STANDING READY: Outside Hammetts Hotel in Newport are, from left, General Manager Randi Milewski, Colin Kane and Sam Bradner, two of the hotel owners, and Sarah Eustis, CEO of the Main Street Hospitality Group, the company handling the hotel’s management. The hotel opened in June amid the uncertainty of the pandemic. / PBN PHOTO/KATE WHITNEY LUCEY
In a normal year, early November is a shoulder season in Newport. Christopher Bicho, who owns six leisure-market hotels in the coastal area, would be looking at bookings filling his rooms to 90% occupancy, particularly on weekends. This year, he’s managing a crisis. Three of his boutique hotels will go into hibernation soon, closed for…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display