House committee approves legislation banning ‘assault weapons’

PROVIDENCE – The House Judiciary Committee by a 12-6 vote Tuesday approved legislation that would ban the manufacture, purchase, sale, transfer and possession of several types of semiautomatic and accessorized firearms, commonly referred to by gun control advocates as "assault" or "military style" weapons.
Sponsored by Rep. Jason Knight, D-Barrington, the Rhode Island Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2025 is supported by all five of the state’s general officers and a majority of the House.
The bill would levy criminal penalties on violators of up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, but it provides exemptions for current and retired law enforcement officers, active-duty members or reserves with the armed forces, and federally licensed firearm dealers. It also grandfathers in individuals who lawfully possessed the prohibited firearms before July 6, 2026, the effective date of the ban.
Initially, the legislation included a mandatory registry with state or local law enforcement, but it was replaced with a “voluntary” program whereby gun owners can secure a certificate of proof that they owned the firearms before the law’s effective date.
Calling the bill "an overreach of government authority," House Minority Leader Michael W. Chippendale, R-Coventry, released a statement arguing the legislation contradicts federal judicial precedent while leaving the state open to potentially costly legal challenges "that Rhode Island taxpayers will be forced to fund at a time when our state is already struggling to balance its budget.”
Chippendale added that public opposition to the ban “was plain to see” during recent Statehouse rallies where gun control advocates were outnumbered by a wide margin.
"The legislation does nothing to address the real source of gun violence" but "targets law-abiding citizens, turning responsible gun owners into felons overnight for simply owning a firearm that was legally purchased and safely stored," he added.
The bill has been scheduled on the House calendar for June 5.
Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, D-Middletown, has sponsored a Senate companion bill, which was held for further study by the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 14 and has not been scheduled for a full floor vote.
