House GOP lawmakers to skip annual chamber luncheon

PROVIDENCE –

In a break from tradition, the state legislature’s House Republican leadership on Tuesday announced the chamber's GOP lawmakers will not be attending this year's annual legislative luncheon held by the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce.

Scheduled for March 12 at

the R.I. Convention Center

, the event typically draws hundreds of attendees from the private and nonprofit sector for a discussion between the organization's President Laurie White and General Assembly leaders from both chambers on issues affecting the state's economy, as well as any pro-business legislation that might be passed during the session.

However, House Republicans say “they have better things to do with their time.”

In a statement, House Republican Minority Leader Michael W. Chippendale,

R-Coventry, whose name was still listed among the expected panelists on the chamber's website, said he

has declined the invitation “to sit on stage and take pre-planned questions" among “an incestuous group of top-level executives at the largest companies in the state, whose main goal is to not offend the Democratic leadership so they can get whatever legislative crumbs might get tossed their way.”

“I see no value in this event for anyone involved, legislators, attendees, or Chamber members,” he said. “It is just a fundraiser for the Chamber and nothing more. It has simply proven to be a waste of time ...“They certainly don’t represent the struggling small business community in the state, nor the general population."

Characterizing the gathering as a “dog and pony show,” House Minority Leader Emeritus Brian C. Newberry, R-North Smithfield, said the Providence Chamber “has no interest in facilitating an actual debate.”

"They just want to cozy up to the Speaker and Senate President and throw them some pre-selected softball questions to make them look good,” he added, in reference to House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio.

“Try to speak out against something they don’t favor, as I did with truck tolls in 2016, and they cut you off,” said Newberry. “Why anyone bothers going is beyond me.”

Corporate table reservations for this year's luncheon are $1,000 and this year's presenting sponsor is Rhode Island Energy.

In response, White called the news “unfortunate."

Citing GOP pushes to create an Inspector General to investigate state agencies or its support for expanding educational opportunities through charter schools, White said she has always enjoyed hearing the House GOP perspective, making efforts during previous events to “fully understand and feature the GOP’s priority policy topics during my interview."

Though the majority leaders of the House and Senate declined to address the House GOP's decision directly,

Ruggerio spokesperson Greg Pare said that while the Senate President, who has been battling health issues, enjoys "the lively discussion" that takes place each year at the legislative luncheon, "he is likely not going to be able to attend this year."

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com

.

White hopes to speak with Chippendale directly in the coming days and welcomed another member of the House Minority Caucus to the panel as a replacement. “We run the event for the Chamber membership to encourage them to engage in the legislative process and get informed on the big public policy issues affecting our state ... in particular our business community,” she said. Senate Minority Caucus spokesperson LeeAnn Sennick on Tuesday confirmed that Senate Minority Leader Jessica De la Cruz would be in attendance, saying the luncheon provides a good opportunity to hear about the latest concerns of the business community.Shekarchi said he "looks forward to participating in the chamber luncheon," which he has always found "very informative."