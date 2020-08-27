House on First Beach in Middletown sells for $2.35M

MIDDLETOWN – An oceanfront home on First Beach has sold for $2.35 million, one of the highest prices fetched this year in the town.

The property at 28 Esplanade Blvd. was under contract in less than 24 hours, reported Lila Delman Real Estate, which represented the seller and the buyer.

The house has views of the beach, as well as the Cliff Walk and several mansions in Newport.

At 3,700 square feet, the house is newly renovated and includes four bedrooms and ample outdoor entertaining spaces.

