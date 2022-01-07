Housing market forecast: ‘From ridiculous to hot’

By
-
STILL BUSY: Sally Lapides, CEO and president of Residential Properties Ltd., says she believes demand for new homes will remain strong in 2022. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
STILL BUSY: Sally Lapides, CEO and president of Residential Properties Ltd., says she believes demand for new homes will remain strong in 2022. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Prospective homebuyers shouldn’t expect substantial relief on the horizon when it comes to house prices. Following a record-breaking year for the residential real estate market in 2021, industry observers say 2022 is poised to remain a seller’s market. As Timothy Howes, an associate professor and department chair of graduate business programs at Johnson & Wales…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display