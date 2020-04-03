How confident are you Rhode Island has taken enough steps to avoid becoming another in a national line of hotspots for the spread of COVID-19?

Each day now brings a new high in the daily number of positive COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island, along with a growing number of people hospitalized with the deadly new coronavirus.
Gov. Gina M. Raimondo has warned the state is now on the upward part of a curve toward a peak in the number of positive cases and deaths that could come in the next couple of weeks.
Once the peak hits and the daily number of positive cases drop, Rhode Islanders will know whether aggressive efforts by the governor and local leaders to slow the spread by restricting crowd sizes and shutting down or limiting most business operations succeeded in helping the state avoid becoming another hotspot in the global pandemic.
The toll on the local economy has been significant but some doctors and health officials are cautiously optimistic the state won’t see the widespread outbreaks that have plagued New York, New Orleans and other communities.
