How confident are you state leaders will significantly ease the burden of rising energy prices on middle-income Rhode Islanders this winter?

Energy bills for heat and electricity are expected to again soar this winter.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and state regulators have so far responded with measures that would wipe out most of expected electric rate hikes for residents with the lowest incomes.

But much less help has been offered to those earning above the poverty level but still struggling with inflation, despite the state seeing a record budget surplus and receiving a federal windfall of $1.1 billion.

McKee, a Democrat, has said he’ll propose that state lawmakers suspend a 4% tax on electricity bills through April.

His Republican gubernatorial candidate, Ashley Kalus, has suggested McKee has the power to roll back the approved electric rate increases by declaring the rising costs an emergency. McKee has dismissed the idea.

It’s unclear what help, if any, state leaders will offer to help offset rising heating costs, beyond existing programs that mostly benefit just the state’s neediest residents.

