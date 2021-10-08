Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System earlier this year signed an agreement to merge into an integrated academic health system with Brown University.

The proposal is the fourth such attempt by the two health care systems since 1998. Brown University’s involvement gives some proponents hope that this time will be different. The school is expected to play a key role play in integrating academic research into clinical practice and will contribute $125 million over five years.

Lifespan Corp. and Care New England on Oct. 1 submitted a revised Hospital Conversion Act application to state regulators, addressing their questions following submission of the initial application in April.

The R.I. Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner in June said the proposed merger has significant implications for the affordability, access to and quality of health care in Rhode Island.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the state, the Federal Trade Commission is also reviewing the proposal.

How confident are you that the latest proposed merger between Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System will be approved? Very confident Somewhat confident Not confident It won’t happen I’m not sure Results Vote