How much has your job or business changed in response to restrictions designed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus?

Tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders have been suddenly forced out of the workforce, due largely to government restrictions on businesses and the size of gatherings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those left on the job, telecommuting has kept many working in much the same way they did before.

Some businesses, including restaurants that can no longer offer dine-in service, have been deeply hurt by the disappearance of regular customers. That’s left some employees with slashed hours and less pay, with their employer just hoping to survive.

For still others, hours on the job and workload have increased to make up for colleagues laid off or jobs left unfilled.

Some businesses, including those that sell or deliver food, are hiring. And others have revamped some or all of their operations and products to help meet new consumer and public-health needs. The latter has required many employees to take on new responsibilities.

