How should the state spend an anticipated $1.1 billion in new federal pandemic relief?

Under the federal American Rescue Plan signed into law in March, Rhode Island is expected to see $1.78 billion in new pandemic aid.

State leaders will get to decide how $1.1 billion of that money is spent. Most of the rest will go to cities and towns.

The debate has begun on how state leaders should spend the $1.1 billion. A key difference between this windfall and a previous round of federal pandemic relief is that there’s a much longer time frame to spend it – by 2024.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee supports developing a long-term plan to spend the money. The Rhode Island Foundation is leading a community effort to help come up with ideas.

How would you like to see the money spent?

