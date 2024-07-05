Hurley receives National Council for Mental Wellbeing Lifetime Achievement Award

LINDA E. HURLEY, CEO and president of CODAC Behavioral Health Care in North Kingstown, recently received the National Council for Mental Wellbeing’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes individuals for their efforts to improve the lives of those living with mental health and substance use challenges. Under Hurley’s leadership, CODAC has been a national leader in developing new paradigms for the treatment of opioid use disorder.It means that the important work we are doing at CODAC … is being recognized by a larger community of mental health professionals. CODAC is one of the oldest opioid treatment programs in the nation and continues to innovate. I see this as an acknowledgement of all the people who have contributed to our vision over the past 50 years. I am honored to receive this award and I share it with all of my colleagues.Rhode Island, like much of the nation, has seen increases in anxiety, depression, suicidality, substance use disorder and, of course, opioid use disorder. Our state, historically, has had high and vacillating rates of overdose deaths. But the overdose death rate has decreased from third-highest in the nation to the 11th-highest because the state of Rhode Island has responded, as have the OTPs [opioid treatment programs] and CODAC. To address barriers to care, CODAC has further penetrated the state through brick-and-mortar facilities and mobile medical units. The locations and mobile unit routes have been determined strategically by identifying where needs are greatest and trying to meet people where they are at.There have been multiple changes, particularly since COVID-19. For instance, the relaxation of regulations – as allowed federally and on a state level – around dispensing essential medicines such as methadone and buprenorphine, and the use of telemedicine. We have also been able to recognize and respond to geographic areas of need by the above-mentioned expansion of locations and mobile units.I think we need to build on the whole-health model for care. This encompasses the physical, mental, psychological, social and spiritual aspects of healing from the disease of addiction or substance use disorder. That is why we are extremely excited that soon we will be launching one of the most fully integrated health and wellness facilities in the country – a place where OTP services will be offered under one roof with primary care, mental health services, dental care and an on-site, full-service pharmacy, plus a peer recovery community center and essential social services.