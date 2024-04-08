Hurley to earn National Council for Mental Wellbeing achievement award

PROVIDENCE – The National Council for Mental Wellbeing will present Linda Hurley, CEO of CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award recognizes people for their efforts to improve the lives of those living with mental health and substance use challenges. While leading CODAC – the state’s oldest, largest and only nonprofit outpatient opioid treatment program – Hurley has helped the program become a national leader in developing new models for treating opioid use disorder, including creating a national model for medication-assisted treatment services in carceral settings and deploying the first mobile unit to offer methadone services under new Drug Enforcement Administration regulations.

“I am thrilled and honored to receive this prestigious national award, particularly at this time when CODAC is preparing to launch one of the most fully integrated health and wellness facilities in the country – a place where opioid treatment services will be offered under one roof with primary care, mental health services, dental care and an on-site, full-service pharmacy,” Hurley said. “With the addition of a peer recovery community center and essential social services, CODAC will be able to deliver the full spectrum of health services needed by people suffering from addiction.”

Chuck Ingoglia, CEO and president of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, will present Hurley with the award during the organization’s annual conference NatCon24 in St. Louis from April 15-17.

“Linda Hurley is a trailblazer and a leader,” Ingoglia said. “People in Rhode Island are better off because of her thoughtful leadership. The changes she has introduced have improved substance use treatment and care and so many people have benefited as a result. She truly is a lifesaver.”

Hurley’s contributions have also been recognized by state leaders.

“Rhode Island is lucky to have a leader and champion like Linda in behavioral health,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “I am thrilled she is receiving this well-deserved recognition on a national stage for her achievements. On behalf of all Rhode Islanders, I want to congratulate her on this award.”

U.S. Sens. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., also congratulated Hurley on her award.

“Linda’s thoughtful leadership has helped countless people living with mental health and substance use disorder challenges. I’ve been pleased to work closely with her and her team at CODAC to expand access and resources for people striving for recovery,” Reed said. “Linda continues taking bold steps at CODAC to reduce stigma and build a supportive community for those battling addiction.”

Whitehouse noted Hurley’s policy contributions.

“Linda was the heart of the process when I was writing the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, and she has helped so many Rhode Islanders get safe passage on the long, noble road to recovery,” Whitehouse said.

Hurley is one of five National Council for Mental Wellbeing members who will be honored. The council will present two members with a Lifetime Achievement Award, two members with a Peer Specialist of the Year Award, and one member will receive the inaugural National Council Legacy Award.

