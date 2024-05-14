Hyde promoted to senior vice president and head of marketing at BankNewport

NEWPORT – Jennifer Hyde has been promoted to senior vice president and head of marketing at BankNewport, the bank announced.

Hyde will oversee the planning, development and execution of the bank’s marketing and advertising strategy across its brand family, including OceanPoint Investment Solutions and OceanPoint Marine Lending, in her new role.

Hyde joined BankNewport in 2022 as vice president and director of marketing and communications. She holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Rhode Island and a Master of Science in corporate and organizational communications from Northeastern University.

Hyde is a native of Cumberland, a resident of South Kingstown and volunteers her time in the community, including as a member of United Way of Rhode Island Inc.’s Young Leaders Circle, the University of Rhode Island Women’s Leadership Council and is a member of the Rhode Island Leadership Board for the American Lung Association.