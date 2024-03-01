Hydropower project putting Blackstone River back to work

By
-
SPIN ­CYCLE: The new twin Archimedes screw turbine generators at the Albion Dam on the Blackstone River in Cumberland can generate more than 2,000 megawatt hours of electricity per year. PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

For years, an endless stream of Blackstone River waters has gushed over the Albion Dam, built more than a century ago to help power a nearby textile mill. Now the dam is again helping to harness the river’s power – this time to provide electricity for hundreds of homes. Since November, a small part of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display