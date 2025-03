Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced March 10th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The president of a Rhode Island electrical service provider has been sentenced to two years of probation, with six months of detention, after failing to pay more than $1.2 million in payroll and individual taxes, Acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara Miron Bloom announced Thursday. Gail M. Hynson, 59, president of Portsmouth-based

PROVIDENCE – The president of a Rhode Island electrical service provider has been sentenced to two years of probation, with six months of detention, after failing to pay more than $1.2 million in payroll and individual taxes, Acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island

Sara Miron Bloom

announced Thursday.

Gail M. Hynson, 59, president of Portsmouth-based Hynson Electrical Services Inc., on Oct. 17 pleaded guilty to 10 counts of failure to account for and pay over payroll taxes and three counts of filing a false tax return.

Hynson admitted she falsely claimed on joint individual tax returns that employment taxes were withheld and paid to the IRS.

Between 2016 and 2024, the business withheld employment taxes from its employees’ paychecks, including federal income taxes, Medicare and Social Security taxes, but never turned the funds over to the IRS. Additionally, during that time the company failed to file employer quarterly federal income tax returns with the government.

Instead, much of the money deducted from her employees’ paychecks was transferred to her own personal bank accounts and used to pay for personal expenses, including her mortgage, car payments and her daughter’s student loans.

In addition to a term of probation and home detention, U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr., ordered Hynson to perform 100 hours of community service.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Ly T. Chin and Milind M. Shah.