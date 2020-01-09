I-195 commission grants final approval to Parcel 28 development by Exeter Property Group

PROVIDENCE — A proposal for a 249-unit apartment building in the I-195 Redevelopment District won final approval Wednesday from the district’s commission. The $80 million development will feature retail and other uses on its ground floor, and will be located on Parcel 28, at Chestnut and Friendship streets.

The development is a project of the Exeter Property Group. The architects are Torti Gallas and ZDS, of Providence.

The commission also briefly discussed a development plan for the remaining acres in the district, which would put the tallest buildings with the most significant density along the Interstate-95 area, and which would restrict four parcels from further residential development.

The intent is to save at least four prime parcels at the center of the elongated district for commercial development exclusively, because the purpose of the district is to provide innovation related employment, according to the commissioners.

The development plan will be discussed in early February at a public hearing.

