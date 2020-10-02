I-195 commission must follow the market on district development

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

If you build more housing and retail amenities in the I-195 Redevelopment District, will the employers come? Before COVID-19, it was increasingly a question being asked around Providence about the future mix of development in the 40-acre district, where most active projects and proposals have centered on residential and retail projects. Now, amid a pandemic,…