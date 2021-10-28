I-195 commission sets aside Parcel 25 for state health lab proposal

PROVIDENCE – A 1.07-acre site in downtown Providence in what’s known as Parcel 25 is being set aside for the proposed future site of a new Rhode Island State Health Lab.

The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission voted on Oct. 20 to approve a resolution regarding Lot 3 of Parcel 25, which is currently a parking lot next to the Wexford Science & Technology Building that’s anchored by the Cambridge Innovation Center Providence coworking space, to designate the site for a future 80,000-square-foot building for the R.I. Department of Health.

The project would cost around $81 million, according to the health department, which has been seeking funding through the state legislature and recently delivered a presentation to a community group labeling the Parcel 25 site as the most cost-effective site under consideration, with the greatest potential for economic benefit.

In its resolution designating the site for the state lab, the I-195 commission said it anticipates that R.I. Commerce Corp will issue a request for proposals to construct the five-story property, which would also house other tenants. The resolution notes that the state may ultimately opt for one of two alternatives, another publicly owned site in Cranston or another privately owned site in Providence, and that it will be a “competitive process.” And the resolution states that the commission’s staff is now authorized to enter into a letter of intent to sell the land to the developer selected by R.I. Commerce Corp.

“Typically, the Commission would issue an RFP to select a developer to construct the RISHL Facility,” the resolution states, “but in order to avoid separate processes with each of Commerce and the District, the District proposes to commit to offer (the Parcel 25 site) to developers who participate in the RFP process on certain specified terms in order to provide certainty to developers as to the terms under which they could acquire the title.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.