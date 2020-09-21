I-195 commission to consider two parcel transfers, new development for Parcel 9

PROVIDENCE – Closings for two parcels in the I-195 Redevelopment District are expected to be scheduled this week, as the district commission prepares to approve the transfer of deeds Wednesday for parcels 28 and 6.

Parcel 28, in the Jewelry District, and Parcel 6, in Fox Point, will host mixed-use buildings with apartments on upper floors over retail. Exeter Property Group, on Parcel 28, has proposed a 250-unit residential building with 20,000 square feet of retail.

Parcel 6 is being developed by DP Real Estate and Truth Box Inc., both of Providence. The site will have a mixed-use, mixed-income commercial building with 62 apartments. It will also host a grocery tenant.

The commission, which meets for the first time since July, will also hear two development proposals for Parcel 9 in Fox Point. Two applicants will make presentations.

ONE Neighborhood Builders, a community development organization in Providence, has proposed a $22.7 million project, including an apartment building with 58 units, to be called the Ernestina.

The completed apartments would feature a mix of affordable, workforce and market prices. The project would also include 8,500-square-feet of space for a childcare center to be run by Children’s Friend, a Providence nonprofit.

The second proposal is from Pennrose LLC, a privately held development company based in Philadelphia, with offices in six states. Its proposal is 131 apartments across two new buildings. More than half would be one-bedroom units. Fifty-nine percent of all units would be either affordable rate or workforce rate rentals, with 41% leased at market rates for new construction.

The commission will meet through the Zoom platform. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Visit the website for log-on information at https://www.195district.com/about/transparency/

