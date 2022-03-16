I-195 commission to vote on sales agreement for Parcel 2 land

PROVIDENCE – The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission is set to vote on Wednesday night on a purchase and sales agreement with Urbanica Inc. for Parcel 2, an undeveloped 1-acre site along the Providence River where the company plans to construct a curvy six-story, 134,750-square-foot building with 194 apartments and ground-floor retail space.

The Boston-based development firm was selected during a Feb. 2 meeting by the commission as the preferred developer for the site, sandwiched between South Water and South Main streets next to the Michael Van Leesten Memorial Pedestrian Bridge. During that meeting, I-195 Redevelopment District Commission Chairperson Robert Davis said Urbanica proposed a purchase price of $2.04 million for the site.

The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission meeting agenda on Wednesday also includes a discussion and vote to enter into a naming rights agreement for a portion of Innovation District Park with the Bally’s Corp. per legislative act. The Innovation District Park is located on the other side of the river from the Parcel 2 site, closer to the downtown area.

The naming rights for the park was promised as part of an amendment to legislation signed by Gov. Daniel J. McKee in June for the deal between the state and Bally’s in partnership with International Game Technology PLC to provide the companies with control of the state’s gambling operations for the next 20 years. Bally’s committed $200,000 to the state in exchange for the naming rights.

- Advertisement -

The Urbanica proposal was selected over two other competing projects. Eden Properties, which also based in Boston, proposed a 164,595-square-foot building with 163 apartment units, and the Cambridge-based Parent + Diamond Real Estate Development company proposed a 160,078-square-foot property with 120 condo units that would be owned instead of rented. The proposals were first introduced to the public in September last year, following a request for proposals issued by the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission.

The parcel next to the Providence River is part of the 26 acres of land that was freed up in 2011 after a stretch of Interstate 195 going through Providence was relocated, with 7 of those acres set aside as open space, leaving 19 acres for private development. Nearly 9 acres are still available for development, according to the district, with nine projects either currently completed, under construction or planned, amounting to $670 million of investment.

The long, wavy red terracotta building proposed by Urbanica includes 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, in addition to roughly 119,000 square feet of residential space. The types of units include 120 studio apartments, 40 one-bedroom apartments, and 34 two-bedroom apartments, with an average size of 613 square feet. Among those apartments, the Urbanica proposal includes 12 units deemed affordable, with rents that can be paid using a 60% median income.

The Urbanica proposal also calls for 90 parking spaces, amounting to 39,000 square feet.

Davis said previously the Parcel 2 development process will involve a preliminary design approval review and a final plan approval. Each step along the way going forward, Davis said, will include opportunities for public input and the participation of a recently announced Parcel 2 design review panel, which includes Craig Barton, an architect and professor at Brown University; Emily Vogler, a landscape architect and professor at Rhode Island School of Design; and Jack Ryan, a Rhode Island architect.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.