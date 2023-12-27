I-95 north traffic changes in Providence coming Jan. 6

PROVIDENCE – Motorists using Interstate 95 north will see a new traffic pattern after the downtown exit near Providence Place mall beginning Jan. 6 that is part of the $265 million Providence viaduct reconstruction.

The biggest change is the moving of Exit 38 (old Exit 23) for Route 146 and state offices, approximately one mile south. Drivers will need to take the exit sooner and must be in the right lane as they approach the Atwells Avenue overpass and downtown Providence exit, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Motorists not taking a northbound exit in the mall area can continue driving in the left two lanes.

The reconstruction project includes replacing nearly 1,300-foot long I-95 North viaduct and rebuilding 10 additional bridges. The viaduct carries more than 220,000 vehicles per day and is the busiest section of the highway in Rhode Island and one of the most heavily trafficked highway bridges on the East Coast, according to the state. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2025.

- Advertisement -

A DOT summary of traffic changes beginning Jan. 6 include:

• I-95 north through traffic: Use the two left lanes to remain on I-95. These express lanes will extend over the Providence viaduct with no exits until the Branch Avenue off-ramp (exit 39A).

• I-95 north to Route 146 north: Use the right lane at the newly relocated Exit 38. Once on the new service road, both left lanes will lead onto Route 146 north.

• I-95 north to state offices: Use the right lane at the newly relocated Exit 38. Once on the new service road, use the far-right lane to take the state offices exit.

• Route 6/10 connector and downtown to I-95 north: Traffic will enter the new service road and should remain in the right lane. Approaching the state offices exit, follow the signs to I-95 north.

• Route 6/10 connector and downtown to Route 146 north: Traffic will enter the new service road and use the two left lanes onto Route 146 north.

• Atwells Ave on-ramp to I-95 north or Route 146 north: Traffic will enter the new service road and should use the two left lanes to access Route 146 north or use the right lane to access I-95 north.

• At the new split for the Route 146/state offices exit, drivers should not slow down or suddenly change lanes. Anyone who misses the exit should remain on I-95 north and take the Branch Avenue exit. From there, they can turn left onto Branch Avenue and follow it to reach Route 146 or turn right toward North Main Street which leads to Orms Street and Smith Street (state offices area).