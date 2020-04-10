IDD workers eager to learn

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

David C. Reiss | Fogarty Center CEO People with intellectual and developmental disabilities are valuable members of the community. Many folks have paid employment. They pay taxes, shop, care for their homes, vote and enjoy loving relationships. The trend now is on integrated competitive employment. The days of piecework, subminimum wages are over. Overall, I…