Identified COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise to 203

PROVIDENCE – The number of identified COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island has reached 203, according to Gov. Gina M. Raimondo Friday afternoon.

The figure marks an increase of 38 from Thursday.

Raimondo said the state continues to be a “half-step ahead of the virus,” in terms of preparedness.The governor said to Rhode Islanders who would like to get together in groups this weekend, “No, no, no.”

“You cannot have a dinner party of more than just a few people, you cannot go to the park with a large group of people,” Raimondo said.

The governor said that only 28 people in the state are hospitalized for the virus as of now. She said that the state, while prepared, is not ready for an outbreak such as the surge seen in New Orleans and New York City.

Raimondo said the state still needs time to prepare for a true surge of cases.

Earlier on Friday, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said that the number of unemployment insurance claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Rhode Island reached 57,725 as of Thursday.

This story will be updated.