A significant dip in passenger traffic at T.F. Green Airport is sure to have operators again calling on state lawmakers to approve a name change for the Warwick facility. They claim a lack of name recognition outside the local area is one reason for the dip.

State lawmakers, however, have been unable to agree in recent years, with the House approving one name and the Senate another.

While a name change alone is unlikely to bring a return of 2018’s growth in passenger traffic, those who market the state’s largest airport believe it will help.

If you agree, should the airport align itself more with Providence or the entire state?

If Warwick’s T.F. Green Airport gets a new name, what should it be? The House-approved “Rhode Island International Airport” The Senate-backed “Rhode Island-T.F. Green International Airport” Something that includes “Providence” and “International” People don’t use an airport because of its name; keep it as is I don’t know Results Vote