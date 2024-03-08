iGaming is here, but it won’t be a revenue jackpot. At least not at first

By
-
BALLY'S CORP. built a 4,000-square-foot studio for the iGaming program that uses live dealers for the table games. / COURTESY BALLY'S CORP.
BALLY'S CORP. built a 4,000-square-foot studio for the iGaming program that uses live dealers for the table games. / COURTESY BALLY'S CORP.

Online casino gambling launched on March 5, but it’ll be a few months before state officials will be able to assess if allowing gamblers to play slots and table games by phone, tablet and computer will pay off. Bally’s Corp., which has exclusive rights in partnership with International Game Technology PLC to manage iGaming, had

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display