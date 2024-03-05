iGaming up and running in R.I., the 7th state to offer online casino gambling

PROVIDENCE – Online casino gaming is officially live in Rhode Island. As of noon Tuesday, adults 21 years old and older can play slots and table games with Bally's Corp. anywhere in Rhode Island via a desktop computer or a mobile app. Customers must create an online account by downloading the Bally Casino app or visiting Ballycasino.com. Approximately 170 slot games will initially be offered through iGaming, including many of the popular casino games available at Rhode Island's casinos, according to Bally’s. The blackjack and roulette table games will feature a live dealer with whom online players may ask questions, and they may interact with other players as well. Rhode Island becomes the seventh state in the nation to offer an online casino, according to Craig Eaton, president of Bally's Rhode Island operations. All customers must be physically located in Rhode Island to wager. “We are pleased to launch this new gaming product ... to enhance state revenue and better position the state’s casinos in the competitive New England gaming market,” Eaton said. He also noted that offering online casino games was a "partnership" with the General Assembly, Gov. Daniel J. McKee, state regulators, the R.I. Department of Revenue, the R.I. Division of Lottery, R.I. Department of Business Regulation and the R.I. State Police. Eaton said nearly 62% of the slot revenue and 15% of the table game revenue will go to the state, and the state will have regulatory control over iGaming. In February 2023, Bally’s told legislators the expansion could bring $210 million into state coffers over five years. A separate state-backed study by Christiansen Capital Advisors LLC estimated $162 million for the same period. Christiansen Capital Advisors updated its projections last November, estimating that a full year of iGaming “ramp up” to 2026 would net $97.7 million in total revenue and assumed a growth rate of 15% in revenues for fiscal 2027; 10% in fiscal 2028; 5% in fiscal 2029; and 3.5% in fiscal years 2030 to 2032. Bally’s is the sole active casino operator in the state but was allowed to partner with third-party iGaming platforms, similar to the sportsbook run by International Game Technology PLC and William Hill U.S. For iGaming, Bally’s has partnered with Stakelogic, a leading live table games supplier, to provide its live dealer/table games software and studio technology, as well as its operational excellence. When fully operational, Bally’s expects the iGaming program will lead to the creation of 50 to 75 new jobs, both full and part-time positions. Bally’s constructed a 4,000-square-foot studio at Twin River Lincoln, where live dealers for the iGaming table games are stationed. The new gambling product has the support of legislative leaders. “iGaming will ensure that Rhode Island remains at the forefront of the competitive gaming industry, reinforcing a critical revenue stream for the state while providing an alternative form of entertainment,” said Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio. “It builds upon other steps we have taken to better position Rhode Island in the gaming and hospitality industries, including a new partnership with CCRI to train Rhode Islanders for good-paying, secure job opportunities in gaming and related areas of the hospitality industry.” “This is a wonderful example of how the legislature and the private sector can work together to develop initiatives that enhance state revenues, which in turn, benefit our taxpayers," said House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi. Tuesday’s public launch follows a four-day technical trial period in which select guests were allowed to try the new online gaming program. Bally's touted iGaming features that it said encourage "responsible gaming," such as limits on how much money can be deposited into accounts, session limits, and spend and wager limits. Bally’s said it would provide at least $50,000 for problem gambling prevention and at least $200,000 to fund gambling treatment programs.