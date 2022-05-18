IGT becomes first industry supplier in U.S. to earn G4 responsible gaming accreditation

PROVIDENCE – International Game Technology PLC, which has offices in Providence, has become the first U.S. supplier in gaming to earn the Global Gambling Guidance Group, or G4, responsible gaming accreditation for sports betting, the company announced.

G4 gave the accreditation to IGT across four product segments encompassing lottery, gaming, digital and betting.

The G4 worldwide accreditation program works to minimize the impact of problem gaming for the remote and e-gambling industry and operators. This certification ensures that IGT has a responsible gaming code of practice that includes, but is not limited to, player protection information; an advertising and marketing code of principles for responsible gaming; employee training and support; and player protection tools such as player-led time and money limits, according to IGT.

“As sports betting continues its expansion across the U.S., IGT is actively demonstrating that it is now more important than ever to exercise strong responsible gaming support,” Joe Asher, IGT president of sports betting, said in a statement. “IGT’s proactive approach to responsible gaming and achieving prestigious G4 certifications sets the pace for the entire industry to go above and beyond what state regulation mandates when it comes to player protection.”

IGT received G4 responsible gaming certification for its gaming operations in 2017 and its digital solutions in 2019.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.