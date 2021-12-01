IGT brings sports betting to Arizona casino with multiyear agreement

PROVIDENCE – International Game Technology PLC announced a multiyear agreement with Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde, Ariz.

IGT will expand its sports betting footprint in the state, allowing guests of the casino to place pre-match and in-game wagers over the counter or at the venue’s self-service PlaySports kiosks, the company announced.

“Adding sports betting to Cliff Castle Casino’s existing entertainment offering will enable us to attract new patrons, extend and enhance our guests’ visits, and help us stay competitive in Arizona’s rapidly growing sports betting market,” said Aaron Moss, Cliff Castle Casino general manager.

IGT President of Sports Betting Joe Asher called Arizona an exciting sports betting market and described the company’s recent move as a growth opportunity for IGT.

- Advertisement -

IGT PlaySports technology is powering sports betting at nearly 60 gaming venues across 19 U.S. states.

With offices in Providence, International Game Technology PLC is headquartered in London, and also has offices in Rome and Las Vegas.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.