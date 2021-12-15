IGT earns World Lottery Association recertification for operations

PROVIDENCE – International Game Technology PLC announced that its lottery operations have been recertified by the World Lottery Association for the WLA’s Corporate Social Responsibility Standards and Responsible Gaming Framework for Suppliers.

The standards, IGT says, are established to minimize impacts of problem gambling for consumers across the gaming industry worldwide. The recertification includes IGT’s iLottery products, the company said.

“Responsible gaming is engrained into the fabric of what we do at IGT. From our products to our people and programs, it remains at the forefront of all decisions,” said Wendy Montgomery, IGT senior vice president, marketing, communications and sustainability.

“IGT is one of the most influential responsible gaming leaders in the gaming industry,” said Mélissa Azam, WLA senior corporate social responsibility manager. “Its decadeslong responsible gaming commitment spans the company’s products and solutions and is a key component of its corporate culture.”

An assessor studied IGT lottery operations to determine the WLA recertification, on criteria such as product and service development; remote gaming environment; and advertising and marketing communications. IGT’s eight Responsible Gaming Guidelines include working with its Responsible Gaming Advisory Group, publicly releasing its corporatewide gaming policy and launching tailored employee e-learning courses on problem gambling.

Headquartered in London, IGT also has offices in Providence.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.