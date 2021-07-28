IGT Global Solutions deploying cashless lottery for Washington

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE – IGT Global Solutions Corp., a subsidiary of International Game Technology PLC, has extended its lottery gaming systems contract to provide cashless lottery technology for the Washington Lottery, the company announced. In a statement, IGT Global Solutions Corp. said Washington will become the seventh U.S. state to leverage the cashless lottery solution. The contract…