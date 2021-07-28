IGT Global Solutions deploying cashless lottery for Washington

By
-
IGT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS CORP., a subsidiary of International Gaming Technology PLC, which has an office in Providence, will extend its contract with the Washington Lottery to provide cashless lottery technology at 2,000 self-service lottery vending machines, the company announced.
PROVIDENCE – IGT Global Solutions Corp., a subsidiary of International Game Technology PLC, has extended its lottery gaming systems contract to provide cashless lottery technology for the Washington Lottery, the company announced. In a statement, IGT Global Solutions Corp. said Washington will become the seventh U.S. state to leverage the cashless lottery solution. The contract…
Free Access WeekRegister to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR