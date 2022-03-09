IGT Global Solutions signs 3-year contract extension with Missouri Lottery

PROVIDENCE – International Game Technology PLC recently announced a three-year contract extension between the Missouri Lottery and its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corp., that extends the current agreement to June 30, 2025.

IGT will expand the Lottery’s retailer base with 175 cashless GameTouch 28 vending machines and support its launch of the Cash Pop draw game, IGT said in a statement.

“The Missouri Lottery has trusted IGT and its industry-leading innovations to help responsibly grow our sales and fund public education in the state for more than 30 years,” May Scheve Reardon, Missouri Lottery executive director, said in a statement. “Including Cash Pop in our game portfolio is the latest example of how IGT has continually guided us through the evolving lottery industry.”

Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer, Global Lottery, in a statement said, “IGT applauds the Missouri Lottery for its continued forward-looking approach to ensure its players have access to the most entertaining lottery products and games.”

- Advertisement -

IGT also provides Missouri Lottery with its central system, retail terminals and equipment, instant tickets and field services.

IGT central systems process approximately 75% of U.S. lottery sales, according to an IGT news release.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.