IGT head of new business and strategic initiatives to resign

PROVIDENCE – Walter Bugno, executive vice president of new business and strategic initiatives for International Game Technology PLC, has submitted his resignation, the company announced Monday.
Bugno, a longtime senior leader at IGT, is resigning effective May 14 to pursue “a new professional opportunity,” according to the company.
Bugno joined GTECH S.p.A. in July 2010 as president and CEO of SPIELO International. Upon the merger between GTECH and Lottomatica that created IGT, Bugno assumed the role as CEO, International at IGT. In that role, he oversaw the company’s lottery, gaming, and interactive businesses throughout Europe, excluding Italy, as well as in the Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.
“I would like to thank Walter for his accomplishments over the course of more than 10 years of senior leadership at IGT. His efforts have made meaningful contributions to the strength of our global leadership,” said IGT CEO Marco Sala. “At every stage of his time with IGT, Walter successfully engaged teams across multiple regions, built significant customer relationships, fostered continued talent development and championed innovation throughout his organization. On behalf of everyone at IGT, I wish Walter well in his future endeavors.”
Following his departure, the company’s new-business responsibilities will be divided between its global lottery and global gaming business units, IGT said. Responsibilities for strategic initiatives will be assumed by the company’s strategy and corporate development arm.
