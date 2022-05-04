IGT wins 4 categories at The Casino Awards in London

PROVIDENCE – Gaming and lottery company International Game Technology PLC took four award categories at The Casino Awards at an awards banquet held recently in London.

The company won for the following categories: Best Slot Machine, for PeakSlant32 cabinet; Best Slot Game, for Regal Riches; Best New Innovative Product for Floor Manager; and Best Diversity and Inclusion Employer.

“IGT’s continued prowess in achieving important industry awards is a reflection of our robust internal and external quality testing programs that help ensure that our solutions capture players’ interest and exceed our customers’ performance expectations,” said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO, Global Gaming.

IGT, formerly known as GTECH Corp. and formed in Rhode Island, is headquartered in London but has offices in Providence.

