IGT wins Lottery Product of the Year, Technology Provider of the Year global awards

PROVIDENCE – International Game Technology PLC has won Technology Provider of the Year and Lottery Product of the Year at the 2021 International Gaming Awards.

The global awards program, now in its 14th year, recognizes excellence across gaming, lottery and iGaming sectors as judged by gaming professionals.

IGT has won the Technology Provider of the Year category of the awards as a cashless gaming technology supplier for the Resort Wallet and IGTPay modules, the only fully integrated turnkey cashless solution, said Nick Khin, IGT chief operating officer, gaming.

“IGT winning ‘Technology Provider of the Year’ for our Resort Wallet and IGTPay solutions … reinforces the company’s leadership in cashless gaming technology and speaks to our commitment to delivering meaningful innovation and striving for the best end-user experience,” Khin said in a statement.

The Lottery Product of the Year award reflects the value the industry sees in the company’s Mobile Lottery Solution, said IGT Chief Operating Officer Jay Gendron. The product helped meet the needs of the post-COVID-19 world, as players can engage in lottery play via mobile devices, with efficiencies such as winning tickets, Second Chance promotions and “My Tickets” digital storage.

This is the third time in four years that IGT has won the Lottery Product of the Year category of the International Gaming Awards, according to an IGT statement.

International Game Technology PLC is headquartered in London and has offices in Providence, Rome and Las Vegas. It has more than 11,000 employees.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.