IGT’s Rhode Island sports betting contract extended 2 years

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Lottery has signed a two-year contract extension with IGT Gaming to continue use of its PlaySports technology to manage the state’s retail and mobile betting through November 2028. In a Jan. 7 statement, Joe Bertolone, IGT’s senior vice president of sports betting, said the company “is very pleased to continue our long-term relationship with the Rhode Island Lottery through 2028 and help generate important revenue for the state through its sports betting operations.” The lottery issued a request for qualifications on Dec. 2 to potentially award a five-year contract to an additional operator in November 2026. Interested companies have until Feb 19 to submit their proposals. A study released in May by Spectrum Gaming Group suggested Rhode Island introduce four to six online vendors to remain competitive with its neighbors. Massachusetts already hosts seven operators, while Connecticut allows three. Rhode Island ranks eighth overall for its percentage of overall tax revenue stemming from legal sports betting, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Quarterly Summary of State and Local Tax Revenue. A bill during the last session sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Frank Ciccone to allow other companies into the Rhode Island market and end the current monopoly enjoyed by IGT after its current contract expires passed the Senate 30-3 but was held up in the House. Respondents to a request for information released by the R.I. Lottery include IGT, Bally’s, Fanatics, Kambi, DraftKings, BetMGM, OpenBet and FanDuel. Formerly headquartered in Providence, in 2024 IGT was aquired by Las Vegas-based Apollo Global Management Inc.