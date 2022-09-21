Igus plans $200M R.I. expansion in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE – Igus Bearings Inc., a Germany-based polymer manufacturer, plans to shift its U.S. headquarters to the Ocean State as it plans a $200 million expansion of its Rhode Island facility.

The estimated 707,000-square-foot redevelopment will be “the largest manufacturing investment in the city’s history,” said East Providence Planning and Economic Director William Fazioli.

On Tuesday night, the company received approval from the East Providence Planning Board to move ahead with the proposed expansion, which city officials say will create 150 jobs directly, and an additional 226 indirect and 104 induced employment jobs.

The Planning Department also projects a total income of $37 million toward these jobs, and $4.3 million in annual tax revenue for the state.

In a proposal submitted to the Planning Board, the Planning Department outlined igus’ intention to establish a carbon neutral, net-zero water building, which the company says it will achieve through measures such as solar array installation, rainwater harvesting and storage, low-flow fixtures and potential on-site development of drinkable water.

This focus stood out to the Planning Department, said Fazioli, who said the project will amount to “one of the most environmentally sustainable buildings” in East Providence.

Mayor Robert DaSilva also welcomed the expansion, calling the proposal “a testament to the confidence that igus has in our administration and stability in our city.”

The expansion and updates to the existing facility at 275 Ferris Ave. will support manufacturing, shipping and warehouse space, and will take place in four phases.

