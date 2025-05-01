Illahee Farm in South Kingstown sells for $2.25M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A 5,500-square-foot home that was built in 1926 on a 2.47-acre lot recently sold for $2.25 million, according to public records.

The 169 Post Road property, known as Illahee Farm, contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The recently restored classic colonial, located near the town’s Wakefield village, comes with a kitchen featuring a large island with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, according to the Zillow real estate page for the property. The home also contains a spacious dining room with an attached butlers pantry.

The home features a family room with a fireplace, a private sunporch and a parlor with a fireplace, the Zillow page states.

- Advertisement -

The 2½-story home’s master suite is on the second floor, and it comes with a dressing area and a large bathroom.

The second floor comes with access to a second-floor porch, with a hot tub that looks over extensive gardens and stone walls, according to the Zillow page.

The top floor can be used as an exercise area, an in-law unit or an au-pair suite, according to the Zillow page.

The property comes with a detached three-port garage, with an adjoining workshop, according to the Zillow page.

The home also features a large front porch.

The home was most recently valued by South Kingstown assessors in 2024 as being worth $1.04 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Jonathan Lynn and Marco Rodriguez, of Effort, Pa., along with James Manni, of South Kingstown. The property was purchased by Ira Checkla, as trustee of the Gary Gumowitz Family Trust, based in Jericho, N.Y., according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.