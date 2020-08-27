Improvements proposed for Oakland Beach

WARWICK – Using a significant state grant, the city proposes to improve a large swath of the Oakland Beach public areas.

The $600,000 project would include installation of a beachfront boardwalk, a splash park for children and shaded areas for beachgoers.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management recently awarded the city $400,000 from its Green Space grant program.

The city will receive another $196,000 from U.S. Housing and Urban Development funds.

Mayor Joseph J. Solomon and City Council members said recently the grants will fund construction of a handicapped-accessible splash park, playground, boardwalk improvements and coastal buffer improvements.

The work is expected to be completed by September 2021.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.