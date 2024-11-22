In-person memory cafes return with help from assisted living communities

By
-
VISITING DAY: Interaction with pets is part of the Memory Cafe at the Win­gate Residences on the East Side in Providence. The cafe, a kind of social group offered to those facing dementia, restarted in October for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.  PBN PHOTO/­ARTISTIC IMAGES
VISITING DAY: Interaction with pets is part of the Memory Cafe at the Win­gate Residences on the East Side in Providence. The cafe, a kind of social group offered to those facing dementia, restarted in October for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.  PBN PHOTO/­ARTISTIC IMAGES

Laurie Gunter Mantz tried hosting memory cafes over Zoom for months. But it just wasn’t working. Memory cafes are gatherings meant to provide those living with dementia and their caretakers with an opportunity for more social interaction. Gunter Mantz launched them in Rhode Island in 2018 when they were held in community spaces such as

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

[bypass-paywall-buynow-link] to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Inside Scoop on PC’s Sports Administration Program

This past August Providence College announced its newest graduate program, an online Master of Science…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display