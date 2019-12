Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

As an economic indicator, tower cranes aren’t on the same level as gross domestic product and the consumer price index. But they can make an impressive statement. The appearance of towering aerial cranes silently lifting and positioning beams for new construction sends a message of growth. After a dearth of cranes in the sky for…