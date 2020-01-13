In R.I., $23M in property goes unclaimed in 2019

PROVIDENCE – Unclaimed property identified by the state last year increased by $23 million, to $389 million, Treasurer Seth Magaziner said on Monday.

The Office of the R.I. General Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property division noted that it had returned nearly $11 million in unclaimed property to owners in 2019 across 9,763 claims.

“Every year, our team reunites thousands of Rhode Islanders with millions of their missing money,” said Magaziner in a statement. “We also receive millions of dollars of unclaimed property to hold in safekeeping for Rhode Islanders. If you haven’t checked our website for your missing money recently, now’s the time.”

The state’s website to look for unclaimed property is www.findRImoney.com. Unclaimed property can include old bank accounts, safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, uncollected insurance payments, and stocks and dividends, among other funds.

