In two disadvantaged R.I. cities, a pilot business program focuses on resiliency

By
-
BUILDING STRENGTH: Michelle LaSata, right, owner of MPOWER Training & Fitness LLC, works out with Susan Dansereau, a personal trainer, at MPOWER in Woonsocket. LaSata, who took ownership of the fitness center in 2024 recently participated in a free 10-week program called LocalBiz Resilience Program targeting entrepreneurs in Woonsocket and Central Falls.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
BUILDING STRENGTH: Michelle LaSata, right, owner of MPOWER Training & Fitness LLC, works out with Susan Dansereau, a personal trainer, at MPOWER in Woonsocket. LaSata, who took ownership of the fitness center in 2024 recently participated in a free 10-week program called LocalBiz Resilience Program targeting entrepreneurs in Woonsocket and Central Falls.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Olga Saucedo made her lifelong dream of owning a restaurant come true, opening Cultura Mixta Family Restaurant in Central Falls last spring. In May 2024, Michelle LaSata took over ownership of the fitness center in Woonsocket where she had been working since 2017, changing the name to MPOWER Training & ­Fitness LLC. As new business

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Start 2025 Strong: Prioritize Your Health with Screenings and Healthy Habits

As we step into 2025, there’s no better time to make a commitment to your…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display