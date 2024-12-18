Independent Man back on top of Statehouse

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The Independent Man has returned to the top of the Statehouse. The freshly renovated, 800-pound statue was placed back on its marble supports atop the iconic government building Wednesday, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported. The Independent Man, which is cast in bronze and plated with gold, was brought down to the Statehouse plaza Dec.

The Independent Man, which is cast in bronze and plated with gold, was brought down to the Statehouse plaza Dec. 6, 2023, after crews working on the exterior scaffolding and inside the dome discovered that the marble base the 15-foot statue sits on was damaged. It was on public display in the Statehouse’s main entryway until Jan. 5 before leaving to undergo much-needed repairs and restoration.

It returned to the Statehouse on May 4 and was been on public display after receiving a full makeover.

The marble that supports the statue was sourced more than 100 years ago. Production and shipment of the new Georgian marble, originally scheduled to arrive earlier this fall, was delayed due in part to Hurricane Helene, changing the anticipated timetable for the statue’s return to the Statehouse cupola.

The statue will remain hidden behind covered scaffolding for a period of time to protect workers and the conservator as they make any final touchups to the statue’s surface.

The Independent Man was last removed for renovations and repairs in 1975. Originally named “Hope,” the statue was installed in 1899 and designed by artist and

Rhode Island School of Design

instructor George Brewster and cast by the Gorham Manufacturing Co. in Providence.