Independent Man to be displayed inside Statehouse until Jan. 8

PROVIDENCE – After nearly 50 years, the Independent Man is back inside the Statehouse. The 800-pound statue that normally sits atop the Statehouse will now be on display in the building’s main entryway on the first floor through Jan. 8 before undergoing repairs and restoration, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Wednesday during a ceremony. Drone…