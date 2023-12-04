Independent Man to be removed from Statehouse Tuesday

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – The time has come for the Independent Man to return to earth. Weather allowing, the 11-foot, spear-wielding statue that sits atop the Statehouse will be removed Tuesday for cleaning and repairs as part of a $2.2 million restoration effort for the building’s dome, state officials announced Monday. “The Independent Man is an iconic symbol…