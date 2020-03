Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

When Deb Semple created Teddy Bearskins Inc. in 1983, her first store in the North Kingstown village of Wickford sold handmade clothes. The tiny space, stocked with children’s outfits made by Semple and a small circle of friends and neighbors, was only open while preschool was in session so that Semple could focus on her…