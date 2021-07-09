Industrial area on cusp of revival in Pawtucket

REBIRTH? Jan Brodie, executive director of the Pawtucket Foundation, stands outside an abandoned industrial building at Conant and Pine streets in Pawtucket that city officials hope will be part of the redevelopment envisioned around a commuter rail and bus station scheduled to be finished in 2022. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
When Eric DaRosa’s family opened North East Knitting Inc. on Conant Street in Pawtucket, the neighborhood was in rough shape. Many of the historic mill buildings around them were empty. There were smashed windows and trash strewn about. The parking lot across the street was dirt and trash. “You wouldn’t be caught walking down the…

